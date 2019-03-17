Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE PFEIFFER. View Sign

PFEIFFER--Jane Cahill, a retired management consultant, former Board Chairman of NBC, and the second female vice president of IBM Corporation died on March 5, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. She was 86 years old. Jane Pennington Cahill was born on September 29, 1932 in Washington, DC to John Joseph Cahill and Helen Reilly Cahill. Her father died when she was seven years old, and Jane moved around the country with her mother, a high-level administrator with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and her older brother, Jack. The family lived in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before returning to Washington, DC in 1948 where Jane finished high school at The Academy of the Holy Cross, then located on Upton Street, NW in Washington, DC. In 1954, Jane graduated with a B.A. from the University of Maryland at College Park. She joined IBM as a systems engineer trainee in 1955. Five years later, she was the site manager of a missile tracking station in Bermuda. During this time, she impressed IBM's then-Chairman Thomas Watson, Jr. with her managerial skills, leadership, assertiveness, and calmness under pressure. In 1966, she was chosen as the first female White House Fellow by President Lyndon B. Johnson. She was one of 18 up-and-coming leaders in business, research, and engineering selected to serve in the program. When the assignment ended, Jane returned to IBM to work in the Chairman's office and eventually became Tom Watson's Executive Assistant and Secretary of the company's Management Review Committee. In 1972, she was named IBM Vice President of Communications and Government Relations, becoming the second woman in company history promoted to Vice President. In 1975, Jane Cahill married Ralph A. Pfeiffer, Jr., IBM Senior Vice President and Chairman and CEO of IBM World Trade/Far East Americas Corporation, and the couple settled in Greenwich, CT. Jane Pfeiffer left IBM a year later, believing that two top managers being married and working for the same company created potential conflicts of interest. In October 1978, at age 46, Mrs. Pfeiffer was named Chairman of the Board of NBC making her the highest- ranking woman executive in broadcasting at the time. After leaving NBC, she continued to serve as board director or trustee for numerous large corporations and educational institutions until her retirement. Her board seats included JC Penney, International Paper, Ashland Oil, MONY, Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, Cheseborough-Ponds, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, and the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. She was also a Board Trustee and Trustee Emeritus of the University of Notre Dame. Mrs. Pfeiffer received many awards throughout her career. In 1979, the University of Maryland awarded her an honorary doctorate, and in 1995, presented her with its Distinguished Alumnus Award. In 1978, she was given the Outstanding Broadcast Executive Award at the first annual Mainstream Women Broadcasting Industry Awards. In 1991, Notre Dame awarded her an honorary degree. "As the second woman to be elected to the University's Board of Trustees, Jane's impact on governance at Notre Dame was critical", said Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of Notre Dame, "But perhaps even more significant was the inspiration we received through friendship with this remarkable person." A lifelong avid golfer, Mrs. Pfeiffer was a member of John's Island Club in Vero Beach, FL and Congressional Country Club in Potomac, MD. She loved playing golf courses all over the world, especially in northern Ireland. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Chuch in Vero Beach, FL. Known for her sharp intellect, quick wit, infectious laugh, generous spirit, and keen sense of fun and adventure, Jane will be dearly missed by her many friends, family members, and loved ones. Survivors include 10 stepchildren Mary Ellen Pfeiffer of Laguna Beach, CA; Karen Anne Pfeiffer of Woolford and Baltimore, MD; Christine Pfeiffer of Atlanta, GA; Jo Pfeiffer of Santa Barbara, CA; Ralph Pfeiffer of East Haven, CT; Elizabeth Pfeiffer of Boca Raton, FL; John Pfeiffer of Coral Springs, FL; William Pfeiffer of Malibu, CA, Nancy Pfeiffer of Delray Beach, FL; and Thomas Pfeiffer of Coral Gables, FL; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret M. Cahill of Alexandria, VA, and three nieces: Libby Cahill of Alexandria, VA; Jane Cahill of Alexandria, VA; and Maureen Carita of Fairfax, VA. A mass of Christian burial will take place on March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2085 Tallahassee Avenue, Vero Beach, FL. Private interment follows the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach, FL or Sisters of the Presentation, San Francisco, CA. An online guestbook is available at



