REDDY--Jane, aged 82, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020 in New York, NY. She was a New York City resident of over 40 years. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Michael J. Reddy and Alma Trapp Reddy. She is survived by her adoring sister Carol Reddy Lynch, her cousins Barbara Cruse and Mary Cruse Gannon, and many other loving cousins. Jane was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 15, 1937, received her Bachelor's Degree from St. Peter's University and her MBA from Pace University. Jane went on to become an executive officer at Irving Trust and Bank of New York for over 35 years. A private interment will be held at St. Vincent Martyr in Madison, NJ. A memorial service and Mass will be held at a future date to be determined, given the current health concerns. Services entrusted to Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY.



