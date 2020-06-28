RING--Jane Fearon, 97, of Sag Harbor, passed peacefully on June 5, 2020. Born July 28, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY. Dear sister to the late Francis, Gerard and Adrian Fearon. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John Mallon Ring. Survived by their six children. Marie (Craig) Levins of Wilmington, DE, Noel Ring of Brick, NJ, Michael (Katherine) Ring of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Gerard (late Suzanne) Ring of Haven Beach, NJ, Jane (David) Coppola of Scotia, NY and Elizabeth Ring (Erik Petersen) of Jamestown, RI; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Jane's name.





