ROSEN--Jane E., Ph.D., died in New York City on October 27th after an indomitable struggle with brain cancer. Jane's passion for and dedication to science made it possible for her to earn advanced degrees in Chemistry, Biology, and Biophysics on full scholarships. She did novel research in satisfaction of her degree and post-degree programs at Harvard, N.Y.U., Rockefeller University, and Columbia which made meaningful contributions to scientific discovery and saved lives. Later, as principal investigator at a research laboratory she headed, Jane designed a safer antibiotic drug when her bench research uncovered the fact that existing drugs in its class promoted cancers when subjects taking them were exposed to light. When Jane refused to bow to pressure to not publish her findings, her position was eliminated--while the drug Jane designed went on to become a blockbuster antibiotic solely benefiting the top-tier drug company who patented it. With doors in research then closed to her, Jane pursued the cause of scientific integrity for the rest of her life. Getting prominent institutions to address wanton abuses of power proved to be a sisyphean undertaking . . . but Jane never relented in her pursuit of justice and right. Nor did she allow her experiences of being sidelined, and then stonewalled, to dampen her ever-ready enthusiasm for fellowship--doubly so when fine wine and a thick steak were involved. She was devoted to old friends, and ever on the lookout for new ones. Jane felt a strong bond to heritage and her lineage, and found solace in religious ritual. She relished such vigorous activities as skiing, swimming, and bicycling. Her response to people in trouble or in need was visceral and unhesitating. To anyone she knew who fell ill, she gave expert guidance such as she gave paying clients in a consulting practice she maintained for cancer patients. Consulting was but one of many pursuits Jane turned to after her chosen career path was blocked. None were more fulfilling to her than science advocacy--testifying before the congressionally mandated Ryan Commission on Research Integrity, lobbying Congress for improved Federal Whistleblower Protection laws. Jane's staunchest collaborator in such efforts is preparing to mount an initiative to advocate for women in science who summon the courage to uphold principals commensurate with their aspirations and abilities. Those wishing to honor Jane's life and press her efforts forward are invited to send a tax deductible donation to the Government Accountability Project ( whistleblower.org ), at 1612 K Street NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20006, specifying Jane E. Rosen Fund in the memo line of checks sent attn. J. Harden. Donations can be made by credit card by calling (202) 457-0034 and specifying designation to Jane E. Rosen Fund. The fund will be used to support, honor, and protect women in science who, despite the risk of retaliation, bravely speak out about wrongdoing to protect the public and integrity in the profession. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

