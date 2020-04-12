ROSENTHAL--Jane. A woman rich in talent, energy, and empathy, she died at 78 on April 2nd from complications of coronavirus. Jane enjoyed performance, had a voice for song, vigor for dance, and was one of life's natural cheerleaders. She was a graduate of Bennington College, where she pursued a passion for art and studied sculpture with Tony Smith. Jane's love for art continued throughout her life, collecting and creating works of her own. She was proud of her more than 30-year career at Menorah Home and Hospital, where she began as recreation director and retired as Director and Medical Administrator. No one cared more about the peace of mind and comfort of her patients, or the quality of their home-like meals, than Jane. A caring daughter and devoted sister, she cherished her family and her extensive circle of friends. Jane leaves behind the loving family of her partner Jack Braunstein and his children, her brother Mitchell S. Rosenthal and his wife Sarah Simms.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020