ROSENTHAL--Jane. The boards of directors, leadership and staff of MJHS Health System mourn the loss of Jane Rosenthal, enthusiastic administrator emeritus of Menorah Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. For 38 years, until her retirement in 2008, Jane was a passionate advocate for quality care and dynamic programming for the nursing home's residents. When MJHS acquired Menorah in 2006, she stayed on as executive vice president and administrator to help ensure a smooth transition. Our sympathies go to the family of her partner, Jack Braunstein, her brother, Mitchell S. Rosenthal and his wife, Sarah Simms. May her memory continue to inspire and be for a blessing. Danielle Rollmann, Chair MJHS Health System Alexander S. Balko, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020