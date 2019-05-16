ROSS--Jane Miller. Age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 20th in Redding, CT, from complications of a fall. She was the daughter of Ethel (Moore) and John Atherton Miller of Louisville, KY where she was born and raised. A longtime resident of both Manhattan and Redding, she graduated from Vassar College in 1956 and went on to receive a Ph.D. in English literature from Columbia University. A professor of English literature at Finch College until it closed in the 70's, she subsequently worked as a development officer for Marymount Manhattan College and was a longtime board member of Planned Parenthood New York City and the Blue Heron Theatre. Jane was an avid tennis player, a lover of the theatre, the opera, and traveling the world with her husband, Jeremiah K. Ross, Jr., who predeceased her. In Redding, Jane served in leadership positions in many organizations, most notably the Redding Land Trust and the League of Women Voters. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah K. Ross III (Carolyn) of Maine; her daughter, Daphne D. Ross (Carlos) of Arizona; her sister, Eleanor M. Alger of New York City; two grandchildren; one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for the autumn.



