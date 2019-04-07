ROTHBART--Jane, born February 24, 1923, died at age 96 on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of nearly 70 years of the late David Rothbart, devoted mother of Jonathan (Marian Alper), Peter (Linda Uhll), and Larry (Laura Finkelstein). Adored grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt. Funeral services at 9am on Sunday, April 7 at Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapels, 114-03 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Nassau County and UJA-Federation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019