JANE ROTHBART (1923 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE ROTHBART.

ROTHBART--Jane, born February 24, 1923, died at age 96 on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of nearly 70 years of the late David Rothbart, devoted mother of Jonathan (Marian Alper), Peter (Linda Uhll), and Larry (Laura Finkelstein). Adored grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt. Funeral services at 9am on Sunday, April 7 at Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapels, 114-03 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Nassau County and UJA-Federation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Schwartz Brothers Jeffer Memorial Chapel
114-03 QUEENS BOULEVARD | Forrest Hills, NY 11375 | (718) 263-7600
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details