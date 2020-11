Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JANE's life story with friends and family

Share JANE's life story with friends and family

SHEDLIN--Jane, passed away at home peacefully at the age of 87. She leaves behind her son Stan Lee (Debbie), and daughters Toni Lee (Rich Saglimbene), Laurie Lee (Keith Martin) and grandchildren, Eric, Steven, Adam and Heidi. She loved family, life, golf and travel. For details call Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, CT 203-359-9999.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store