SHEDLIN--Jane. The Board of Governors and members of Fairview Country Club note with profound sorrow the passing of our longtime member, Jane Shedlin. Janie has been a member of our club for more than 50 years. On behalf of all our members, we express our deepest sympathy to her children, Stan Lee, Toni Lee, Laurie Lee and their entire family. Mark Field, President; Chris Rile, Secretary





