STERN--Jane Ruth, of New York City, died unexpectedly on October 25, 2019 in San Francisco after an accidental fall. She was 86 years old. A groundbreaking attorney and tireless advocate for social justice for more than 50 years, Jane committed her efforts to advancing the interests of the underserved and disenfranchised. She focused in particular on public education, immigration and poverty. A devoted friend, mother, grandmother and aunt, she was a woman of vibrant spirit, kindness and generosity. She embraced life to the fullest. Her last days were filled with museums, fine food, cultural sites and reunion during a week-long visit with her eldest grandchild in the city by the bay. Jane was born June 6, 1933 in New York, the only child of George H. and Tyl Tyl Schreiber. Jane was the mother of daughters, Isobel Bartel of Chesapeake, VA, Gillian Stern of New York, and Emily Stern of New York and son, Tom Stern of New Orleans; grandmother of Jacob Bartel, Benjamin Bartel, Samuel Bartel, Madeline Bartel, Lucien Whitman, Jack Stern, Sally Jane Stern, Niall Cunningham and Delia Cunningham; mother-in-law to Bill Bartel, Scott Cunningham and Genie Stern; sister-in-law to Sandy and Margery Nobel; and aunt to Andrew, Gary and Philip Nobel. She married Lewis A. Stern June 10, 1956 and divorced in May 1989. Lewis died in 2018. They raised their four children in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood as part of a tight-knit group of friends who have remained close all of their lives. She lived the past three decades on Manhattan's west side close to the museums and cultural institutions she loved. Jane graduated from Radcliffe College and Yale Law School. Her entire legal and professional career was devoted to serving the public interest. She began as an attorney at South Brooklyn Legal Services. After helping found Advocates for Children, an education advocacy organization, she served as the organization's managing attorney and later executive director for 15 years. She joined the New York Community Trust in 1987 and worked there until her retirement in 2010 as program director for arts, education and the humanities. Her legacy includes creating innovative philanthropic programs to serve the needs of low-income immigrants and other poor New Yorkers. She received many awards for her efforts that also focused on reforming and promoting support for public education. Numerous advocates credit her as an inspiration and mentor. Jane inspired her children and grandchildren with her commitment to aiding those in need. She passed on her love of art, theater, drama, literature and spirited debate. Her deep affection, generosity and support for her family also came with the understanding that they too have a responsibility to make the world a better place, to embrace lifelong learning. She nourished their passions, whether in arts or sciences, exposing them to all the world has to offer. She reveled in spending time with them as they grew into adults. Their struggles were hers. When there were triumphs, no one was prouder. Jane shied away from taking credit but rather celebrated the joys of being a parent, grandma and aunt. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who provided her with quality care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Jane's memory to organizations devoted to causes she championed, including Advocates for Children, the New York Immigration Coalition, ProPublica, the ACLU, nonprofit arts organizations or political candidates dedicated to these issues. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.



