JANE TIERNEY
TIERNEY--Jane, died peacefully on November 30th, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA to Jane and Erastus Hewitt on June 21st, 1922. She had a younger brother, Peter. She graduated from Buckingham School in 1940 and married Howard Tierney and moved to Fairfield, CT in 1941. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren. She was a great wit and a great beauty. She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
