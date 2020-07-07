JANE WALENTAS

WALENTAS--Jane. In her quiet and unassuming manor, Jane's life proves that dedication, love and effort make the world a better place. She was the best friend and wife to David, a caring mom and grandmom to Jed and his family, and a visionary and benefactor for DUMBO (including the iconic "Jane's Carousel", lovingly restored by Jane) and significant gifts to and participating on the Board of Moore College of Art. Jane and David recently committed $100 Million in scholarship funding to the University of Virginia. The list of her benevolence is much longer; but to the many lucky to be her friend, her memory will only bring smiles. She will be missed. Our condolences to the entire Walentas family. Andrew & Carolyn Albstein and the staff and friends at Goldberg Weprin





