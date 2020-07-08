WALENTAS--Jane. The New York Stem Cell Foundation staff and Board of Directors mourn the loss of Jane Walentas, who with her husband, David, was an important supporter of our work. Jane's grace, her enthusiasm, her talent and her love buoyed her family and her friends, and will continue to inspire all of us who were privileged to know her. We send our deepest sympathies to David, Jed and the Walentas family. Susan Solomon, CEO, and Roy Geronemus, Chairman, The New York Stem Cell Foundation





