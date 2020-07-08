1/
JANE WALENTAS
WALENTAS--Jane. The New York Stem Cell Foundation staff and Board of Directors mourn the loss of Jane Walentas, who with her husband, David, was an important supporter of our work. Jane's grace, her enthusiasm, her talent and her love buoyed her family and her friends, and will continue to inspire all of us who were privileged to know her. We send our deepest sympathies to David, Jed and the Walentas family. Susan Solomon, CEO, and Roy Geronemus, Chairman, The New York Stem Cell Foundation


Published in New York Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Jane's work, dedication, and love for the carrousels, was a new air that strengthened a commitment to our Carrousel here in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today we feel very sad for this passing, but we are sure that Jane's inspiration will remain forever.
Geraldina & Fernando Geddo
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
I am so very very sorry to learn of Jane's passing. She was a remarkable person. I think of her every time I walk into my barn and look at the things she gave to me. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to know her. Sending love to you, David.
Kris Kruid
Friend
July 7, 2020
We are very sad to learn of Jane's passing and offer our condolences to David and the family. We were looking forward to meeting with Jane this summer to present the National Carousel Association Historic Carousel Award for her beautiful work and passion for Jane's restoring the carousel. May our thoughts be with you and the family during this time of healing. Peace, love and health, Jim and Jackie
Jim and Jackie Shulman
Friend
July 7, 2020

I am saddened by her passing. I was fortunate enough to visit her "warehouse" in which she did the restoration of the carousel. I greew up in Youngstown and have such fond memories of Idora and the carousel. She even allowed us (adults) to ride it before it left the warehouse for the final home. A great memory.
Janice Ferry
July 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, and sincerest thanks to Jane for her incredibly generous nature.
Lisa Mangels-Schaefer
July 7, 2020
I met Jane at our Long Island NCA Convention and was so charmed by her wit and commitment to her carousel and the love of all carousels. Each time I have been to NYC we always make our way to ride her treasure. So saddened by the loss of such a great carousel advocate. Her generosity and kindness will be greatly missed.
Linda Siczkar
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Jane left us all a beautiful legacy in her magnificently restored carousel. We visit for a ride every trip to New York. Peace and blessings to her loved ones.
Julia Prater
Friend
