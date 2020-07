s a lifetime resident of the Youngstown, Ohio, area I will be forever indebted to Jane for saving and restoring our beloved carousel. Not only was I on board the last time it turned here in Youngstown (and had ridden for almost an hour to be sure to be on the very last spin), I had the high bid on one of the horses at the auction. I (and everyone around me) cried tears of absolute joy when it sold as a unit, as it deserved to be. She made an entire city area so happy and those of us who remember Idora will always smile when we see pictures of it up and running again. Someday, I will ride it again and I know the tears will flow, all thanks to Jane and David. Tear are flyowing now over her passing - the world needed her and is a lesser place today without her. Bless you, Jane! You are one of the truly wonderful people who touched so many hearts just by being you. And thank you!

Cate McC.