1/
JANE WALENTAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALENTAS--Jane. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the death of Jane Walentas. She was one of FAPE's greatest ambassadors and played an integral role in the growth and success of our organization as a devoted and trusted Board member since 2015. The enormity of her contributions went well beyond the boardroom. She was an active member of the Fine Arts Committee, working closely with FAPE, the State Department and architects Billie Tsien and Tod Williams on FAPE's gift to the new U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. In honor of FAPE's 30th anniversary in 2016, Jane and her husband, David, contributed a wonderful print by Lee Bontecou. Jane set a high standard of excellence that FAPE can only strive to uphold in the incredible void left after her passing. We send our deepest sympathy to David, her son Jed, and her family. Jo Carole Lauder, Chairman; Eden Rafshoon, President; Darren Walker, Vice President; Jennifer Duncan, Director


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
28 entries
July 9, 2020
In shock and disbelieve about reading this news.My deepest and heartfelt condolences to David and Jed and rest of her family.
Nobody had a bigger heart than you Jane and you will be so dearly missed.Words can not express the sorrow I feel and the gratitude I have to have known you.May you rest in peace . We will never forget your joy passion and generosity.A tremendous loss to this world,but your loving memory will live forever!!
Fiona Westphal
July 9, 2020
Jane was one of the kindest, most generous women with whom I had contact. She was a treasure and will be missed! To David, her children and grandchildren, my condolences
Helaine Fendelman
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Jane touched my heart with her easy, friendly ways. We met for mundane reasons, but she always lingered to enjoy exchanging stories of South Africa and related adventures. She is already missed!
Mark L. Paulk
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
OH, what an unexpected blow! Jane let us kindly perform our Marionette Hamlet on her carousel, when it was still on display only, on Water Street. Those three weeks were an absolute treat for us, for the audiences and for our antique marionettes who met and were allowed to ride the gorgeous antique horses, swans and coaches. How beautifully and lovingly she restored them, dedicating many years of her life! Rest in peace, Jane. Thank you again.
V&#237;t Hoej
Friend
July 9, 2020
Thank you, Jane, for all your wonderful contributions to the Arts with particular attention to were wonderful carousel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_hWvGZsDK0
Karl Junkersfeld
July 9, 2020
I was blessed to work for David & Jed Walentas in the early years of dumbo's rise. Jane was a guiding presence, setting the creative tone with her elegance and sheer class. Unfailingly kind to me and others, inspiring in her taste and vision, she made many substantial contributions to the growth of Brooklyn as a creative center. She will be sorely missed. Thoughts and sympathies to her family, my dear friends. Always grateful to the Walentas family.
Chris Havens
Coworker
July 9, 2020
May her memory be a blessing. Caroline and I were deeply saddened to learn of Jane's passing. She was a beautiful and generous spirit. Our thoughts and pryers are with David and Jed and family.
Richard Temerian
Friend
July 9, 2020
We will not forget Jane Walentas, all she had done for DUMBO, Janes Carousel, etc.

J. Walentas had been a gift to humanity who will be missed greatly by all.

Sharon Steel-FitzGerald
Bernard FitzGerald, Jr.
Sea Girt, New Jersey 08750
Bernard FitzGerald, Jr.
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
m an so sorry to hear that mrs dear Jane has passed , I did her hair for years and she was an angel in every way !!! We will truly be missed tremendously!!! We love you Jane !! R.I.P
jiset g Contreras
Friend
July 8, 2020
Jane will always be remembered for being a wonderful, generous person, and benefactor of so much wonderful art for NYC. May her memory always be for a blessing.
Ken and Fran Novakoff
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Our lives were intertwined in the most unexpected ways. And yes, her unassuming and quiet demeanor wielded power and strength that made us all that much more in awe of her.
Sue Stoffel
Friend
July 8, 2020
Thank you for keeping the magic alive. You will never be forgotten and forever be remembered whenever we see your carousel
Connie Smeriglio
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
John Caruso
Friend
July 8, 2020
Jane's generosity and friendship was felt by each one of us at the Foundation for Women's Wellness. She supported everything we do and made a hugely positive difference. We all loved being around Jane. She was truly gracious, unassuming, thoughtful and generous by every metric. We will greatly miss her presence, our conversations and her beautiful smile, warmth and care.
Drs. Lila & Richard Nachtigall, Sharon Cravitz & all of us at FWW
Friend
July 8, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Jane's passing. Her dedication to the restoration and preservation of PTC #61 aka "Jane's Carousel" was truly a lifelong labor of love and she will be deeply missed.
New England Carousel Museum
July 8, 2020
Sincere condolences from the Coney Island Museum.
The Coney Island Museum
July 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Walentas family. Jane with a woman with such grace, talent, and generosity. The world is now a lesser place without her.
Shelly Dinstein
Friend
July 8, 2020
s a lifetime resident of the Youngstown, Ohio, area I will be forever indebted to Jane for saving and restoring our beloved carousel. Not only was I on board the last time it turned here in Youngstown (and had ridden for almost an hour to be sure to be on the very last spin), I had the high bid on one of the horses at the auction. I (and everyone around me) cried tears of absolute joy when it sold as a unit, as it deserved to be. She made an entire city area so happy and those of us who remember Idora will always smile when we see pictures of it up and running again. Someday, I will ride it again and I know the tears will flow, all thanks to Jane and David. Tear are flyowing now over her passing - the world needed her and is a lesser place today without her. Bless you, Jane! You are one of the truly wonderful people who touched so many hearts just by being you. And thank you!
Cate McC.
July 7, 2020
Thank you for restoring my childhood carousel. It never looked as good as when you were done with it.
Nancy from Youngstown, Ohio
Nancy
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Jane's work, dedication, and love for the carrousels, was a new air that strengthened a commitment to our Carrousel here in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today we feel very sad for this passing, but we are sure that Jane's inspiration will remain forever.
Geraldina & Fernando Geddo
July 7, 2020
Jane's work, dedication, and love for the carrousels, was a new air that strengthened a commitment to our Carrousel here in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today we feel very sad for this passing, but we are sure that Jane's inspiration will remain forever.
Geraldina and Fernando Geddo
July 7, 2020
Jane's work, dedication, and love for the carrousels, was a new air that strengthened a commitment to our Carrousel here in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today we feel very sad for this passing, but we are sure that Jane's inspiration will remain foreber.
Geraldina and Fernando Geddo
July 7, 2020
I am so very very sorry to learn of Jane's passing. She was a remarkable person. I think of her every time I walk into my barn and look at the things she gave to me. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to know her. Sending love to you, David.
Kris Kruid
Friend
July 7, 2020
We are very sad to learn of Jane's passing and offer our condolences to David and the family. We were looking forward to meeting with Jane this summer to present the National Carousel Association Historic Carousel Award for her beautiful work and passion for Jane's restoring the carousel. May our thoughts be with you and the family during this time of healing. Peace, love and health, Jim and Jackie
Jim and Jackie Shulman
Friend
July 7, 2020

I am saddened by her passing. I was fortunate enough to visit her "warehouse" in which she did the restoration of the carousel. I greew up in Youngstown and have such fond memories of Idora and the carousel. She even allowed us (adults) to ride it before it left the warehouse for the final home. A great memory.
Janice Ferry
July 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, and sincerest thanks to Jane for her incredibly generous nature.
Lisa Mangels-Schaefer
July 7, 2020
I met Jane at our Long Island NCA Convention and was so charmed by her wit and commitment to her carousel and the love of all carousels. Each time I have been to NYC we always make our way to ride her treasure. So saddened by the loss of such a great carousel advocate. Her generosity and kindness will be greatly missed.
Linda Siczkar
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Jane left us all a beautiful legacy in her magnificently restored carousel. We visit for a ride every trip to New York. Peace and blessings to her loved ones.
Julia Prater
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved