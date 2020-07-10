WALENTAS--Jane. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the death of Jane Walentas. She was one of FAPE's greatest ambassadors and played an integral role in the growth and success of our organization as a devoted and trusted Board member since 2015. The enormity of her contributions went well beyond the boardroom. She was an active member of the Fine Arts Committee, working closely with FAPE, the State Department and architects Billie Tsien and Tod Williams on FAPE's gift to the new U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico. In honor of FAPE's 30th anniversary in 2016, Jane and her husband, David, contributed a wonderful print by Lee Bontecou. Jane set a high standard of excellence that FAPE can only strive to uphold in the incredible void left after her passing. We send our deepest sympathy to David, her son Jed, and her family. Jo Carole Lauder, Chairman; Eden Rafshoon, President; Darren Walker, Vice President; Jennifer Duncan, Director





