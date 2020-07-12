1/
JANE WALENTAS
WALENTAS--Jane. The Board and staff of St. Ann's Warehouse mourn the passing of our dear friend Jane Walentas. A beautiful soul with a savvy mixture of pragmatism and creativity, Jane's kindness, warmth and singular style were inspirational. Jane epitomized the spirit of DUMBO, which she, her husband, David, and son Jed, pioneered into a vibrant waterfront neighborhood and cultural destination. Jane's Carousel, which she meticulously restored over 20 years, testifies to Jane's vision for making public spaces festive and alive. Jane, we are so grateful for your friendship and love and all that you gave to the life of St. Ann's Warehouse. We will continue to see you everywhere. We offer our deepest love and compassion to David and Jed for this devastating loss. Bells should toll for our First Lady of DUMBO. Joseph S. Steinberg, Chair; Susan Feldman, President/Artistic Director; St. Ann's Warehouse


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
