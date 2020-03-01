JANE WINANS

Obituary
WINANS--Jane Stubenbord, on February 25, 2020, beloved mother of Susan W. Minichello of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Thomas W. Winans and mother-in-law of Stefanie Altman Winans of Fairfax, Virginia, sister of Dr. William T. Stubenbord of Essex, Connecticut, and wife of the late Thomas J. Winans, also survived by five grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Ethan, Joseph, and Abigail. Services will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, McLean, Virginia on Friday, March 6 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immanuel Presbyterian or The Chapin School in New York would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020
