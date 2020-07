Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JANE's life story with friends and family

Share JANE's life story with friends and family

ZION--Jane M., peacefully on July 2, 2020. Loving wife of the late Rabbi Dr. Martin J. Zion, devoted mother of Barbara Zion-Green, and the late Charles Zion, adored grandmother of Rachel (John), Michael (Susan), and Zachary (Emily) and great-grandmother of Alexandra, Jaclyn, Jacob, Charlotte, Kyle, Ella and Barrett. Service private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store