AZZONI--Janet Elderkin, 91, passed away in her sleep on November 9, 2020 at her home in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Princeton, New Jersey. She graduated from Miss Fine's School and Vassar College and subsequently earned her MD at Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Valedictorian. She served as a physician in Surinam and in the Suffolk County School System. She was a keen investor and worked in real estate sales in Long Island. She and her husband raised three children in Huntington, New York before retiring to Englewood, Florida in 1991. Janet enjoyed fishing and boating on the Maine Coast, Opera, protecting turtles for the Coastal Wildlife Club, needlepoint and playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents Kate and George Elderkin, her brothers Pat and John Elderkin, her husband Alfred. She is survived by her three children: Margaret and her husband Patrick, Michael and his wife Hilary, Kip and her husband Mark, her seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please support veteran causes Global Compassion In Action EIN number 76-0831093, Mailing address: c/o Kip Doyle, 7762 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60626 or the Coastal Wildlife Club, 6365 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, FL 34223.





