JANET DAVID

DAVID--Janet, passed away on October 16 at the age of 84. Janet was born in Brooklyn and was a lifelong New Yorker. She was a PhD psychologist specializing in eating disorders. An active member of ICP, Janet taught, supervised students, and did clinical work along with her colleagues. Janet was a dynamic person who was very involved with her community as a Central Park volunteer, Natural History Museum volunteer, book club participant and avid movie and theater goer. She loved to travel with excursions as varied as Nepal and Antarctica. After losing her beloved husband, Steve David in 1985, she met her long-term and current loving partner, Bernie Wides. Besides Bernie, she leaves behind her devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Simeon, her loving niece and nephew, Jennifer and Alex and their families, and the large circle of extended family (especially the Danes and the Menkens) and friends whom she held dear. A virtual memorial will be held for Janet's friends and family in several weeks. Janet, you will always be an inspiration for us, and will remain forever in our hearts.





