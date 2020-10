DAVID--Janet. We can hardly imagine a world without you. You were part of our family for 70 years, making our world saner, our days more fun and our celebrations complete. We always admired your zest for life, your curiosity and your judgement. We were equally amazed by your unending sense of exploration. You will always be in our hearts. Marcia, Ken, Judy, Phil, Nadia, Jay, Lucas and Liam





