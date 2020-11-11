de WINTER--Janet Wiener. My wonderful twin sister Janet (Nanny Goat) passed away this morning. Before she died from heart disease she called Deedy and me from Maine to say goodbye. My twin had us in her thoughts till the very end. As children, she shared her ice cream cone with only me. Without her help, I would still be in 11th grade English. We had lost our older sister Ellen to cancer some 42 years ago. Deedy helped ease the pain of loss by becoming that sister to Janet. Our love and heartfelt sympathy go out to the Wiener and deWinter families. We will miss you, Janet. Deedy and David Goldstick





