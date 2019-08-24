Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET EISLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EISLER--Janet Fitzpatrick. Jan died on August 18 of cancer with her beloved husband Stuart Eisler by her side, as he had been every step of the way in her fight against this awful disease. Jan was known for her intellect, her kindness, her compassion, her gamine beauty, and her bountiful good humor in even the most difficult situations. Jan was modest but so mighty; a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, all of whom felt truly blessed to have known her. Jan spent several decades as an award-winning journalist and publicist both in Rochester and New York City, and was proud of the work she did helping an array of clients connect with their audiences. She was a graduate of San Francisco State University, with a Master's degree from Claremont Graduate School. Jan was born in San Francisco in 1944 to parents Albert and Eileen Spears, but found her true home as a New Yorker. She is survived by her husband Stuart, son Hugh and daughter-in-law Amy, grandsons Liam and Caleb, five brothers and sisters, and many loving friends. A celebration of life is planned for this fall at Quest, the adult education center where Jan was an active member and instructor.



Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019

