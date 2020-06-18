FENTON--Janet. Janet Rose Fenton passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan on June 16, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in 1926, she was the only daughter of Arnold and Edna Munk. Under the pen name Watty Piper, Janet's father wrote, edited, and published scores of children's books including The Little Engine That Could. Janet attended PS 9 in New York and graduated from Fieldston in 1944. After one year at Syracuse University, she married Robert Fenton in 1946, and they were devoted to each other for 58 years until his death. A longtime member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, the NY Society Library, numerous theaters, museums, and weekly bridge games, Janet was elegant and kind. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and the countless New Yorkers she met in her long life on the island that was her only home. She is survived by her loving daughters Paula and Joan Fenton, her grandson Max Fenton and his wife Nicole, her great-granddaughter Eva, her step-grandson Ephraim Tabackman and family, and step-granddaughter Noa Summerfield and family. The family will sit shiva over video on June 18 and June 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store