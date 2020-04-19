Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home 345 Main St Chatham , NJ 07928 (973)-635-2428 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON--Janet Mellen. Shearer, died peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 93 in Basking Ridge, NJ. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The cause of death was complications of the Coronavirus. She was born in 1926 in New York City. She was the daughter of Ethel Donnelly Mellen and Arthur William Mellen, Jr. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and Connecticut College. Janet married Ralph Lassell Shearer, Jr. in 1948 and together they raised their five children in Madison, New Jersey. She was a realtor, working with the Country Agency, Faye Fischer Realtors, and Burgdorff Realtors. She lived in Bay Head, New Jersey, starting in 1991, after the death of her first husband, Ralph. She married Edward Fuller Johnson in 1993. She moved from Bay Head to Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge in 2012. She is predeceased by her son Richard (Ricky) Mellen Shearer (1962), her first husband, Ralph Shearer (1991), her second husband, Edward Johnson (1995) and her brother Arthur William Mellen, III (2012). She is survived by four children, Bari Shearer Edwards (Richard Edwards), Gail Shearer (Christopher Palmer), Mark Shearer (Kevin Borenstein), and Suzanne Shearer Whitehorn; eight grandchildren: Nicholas S. Edwards (Catherine Birdwell), Mark Andrew Edwards, Kimberly S. Palmer (Sujay Dave), Christina S. Palmer (Carlton Willey), Jennifer S. Palmer (Chase Twilley), Erin C. Herbert (Michael Herbert), M. Leigh Whitehorn, Kate Whitehorn; eight great grandchildren; and six step- children. In light of the restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the family is delaying memorial services until such time the precautionary measures and guidelines in social gathering are lifted. Please hold Janet, as well as her family, in your prayers and hearts until we can gather to celebrate her life. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation to Make a Wish New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Services by Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, Chatham, NJ. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020

