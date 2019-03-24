LIEBERMAN--Dr. Janet Elaine. Professor Emerita of La Guardia Community College. Born in New York City on October 2, 1921, Dr. Lieberman died on March 19, 2019, in San Francisco. A Barnard graduate, she earned her Master's at CUNY and PhD in Educational Psychology from New York University. She taught throughout New York City schools, serving La Guardia Community College/ CUNY as Assistant to the President and Associate Dean of Faculty. Founder of La Guardia's "Middle College," she brought high schoolers into community college for their diploma and Associate in Arts degree. Her "Exploring Transfer" helped students transfer to four-year colleges like Vassar. She authored with Julie Hungar "The Wisdom Trail: In the Footsteps of Remarkable Women." She won the 1989 Charles A. Dana Award for Pioneering Achievement in Higher Education, and 2004 Harold W. McGraw Prize in Higher Education. Daughter of Samuel and Ida Rubensohn, she was a New Yorker to her core. During her marriage to Allen L. Chase, she had two sons: biostatistician Gary Andrew Chase, PhD, and physician Randolph Hugh Chase, MD. She later wed Dr. Jerrold S. Lieberman, MD. A longtime member of Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Lieberman, brother Herbert Rubensohn, and elder son Gary (Carol S. Weisman). She is survived by her son Randolph (Marilyn Morris Chase), grandsons Alexander "Sandy" Chase, Jordan "Jack" Chase, MD, (Rebecca McEntee Chase); granddaughter Rebecca Chase- Chen (Jondou John Chen); nieces Leslie Moore and Barbara Rubensohn; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services are planned Wednesday, March 27, at 11:30am at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019