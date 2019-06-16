MAAKESTAD--Janet Frances, who adored the arts and was a devoted lifelong patron of classical music and jazz, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at age 77 in San Francisco. Jan was an extraordinary pianist and interior designer whose wit and style were unparalleled. Born on February 25, 1942 to Allan Seymour Maakestad and Nora May Maakestad, Jan was raised with her sisters, Karen and Linda in Sacramento, California. Jan attended The University of California at Berkeley and Columbia University, and resided in New York City for more than thirty years before returning to San Francisco in 1990. She is survived by her niece, Gretchen Helmke and grandniece, Rose Helmke-Sanders (Rochester, NY), her cousin, Fran Cavanaugh (San Francisco, CA), and lifelong and devoted friend, Joyce Clark (San Francisco, CA).



