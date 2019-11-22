NEUBERGER--Janet, died peacefully on November 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife and lifetime partner to the late Richard. Janet was Honorary President for Life of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, her home away from home. Dear mother to Mark and Mallory Neuberger and Nancy and Michael Kanterman. Adored grandmother to Margot and Jordan Neuberger (Asi Lagziel), Joshua and Matthew (Nicole) Kanterman; Step-grandmother to Morgan and Jack Weil. Services Sunday, November 24, 1pm at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 West 83rd Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019