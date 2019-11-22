NEUBERGER--Janet. Congregation Rodeph Sholom mourns the death of Janet Neuberger, beloved wife of our late Honorary Trustee, Richard. Janet was instrumental in the founding of our Nursery School and expanding the Rodeph Sholom School. Janet was elected President and then President for Life. We will miss her devotion to family, congregation and community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children Mark Neuberger, his wife Mallory, and Nancy Kanterman her husband Michael, and her beloved grandchildren. Rabbi Robert N. Levine, D.D., Sr. Rabbi Robert Steinman, President
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019