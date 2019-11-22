JANET NEUBERGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET NEUBERGER.
Service Information
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL
33446
(561)-496-7550
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Rodeph Sholom
7 West 83rd Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEUBERGER--Janet. Congregation Rodeph Sholom mourns the death of Janet Neuberger, beloved wife of our late Honorary Trustee, Richard. Janet was instrumental in the founding of our Nursery School and expanding the Rodeph Sholom School. Janet was elected President and then President for Life. We will miss her devotion to family, congregation and community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children Mark Neuberger, his wife Mallory, and Nancy Kanterman her husband Michael, and her beloved grandchildren. Rabbi Robert N. Levine, D.D., Sr. Rabbi Robert Steinman, President
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Delray Beach, FL   (561) 496-7550
funeral home direction icon