PACK--Janet Rothenberg. The worldwide community of the Weizmann Institute of Science mourns the passing of our dear friend, the renowned economist Dr. Janet Rothenberg Pack. Together with her husband, Howard, Janet was a dedicated, longtime supporter of the Institute and a member of the President's Circle. Her legacy at Weizmann will continue through the Howard and Janet Rothenberg Pack Endowment Fund for Cancer and Parkinson's Research. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Howard and to the entire family. May Janet's memory be for a blessing. Ellen Merlo National Chair, American Committee David Teplow President, American Committee Dave Doneson CEO, American Committee Prof. Daniel Zajfman President, Weizmann Institute of Science Prof. Jehuda Reinharz Chair, International Board
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019