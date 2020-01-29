ROTTER--Janet Clott March 6, 1943 - January 27, 2020. Stephen and Zoe have lost their most beautiful girl, wife and mother. Her spirit and courage in a 30 year battle against cancer never diminished her accomplishments, or wit and grace. She was a former Arts editor at Glamour Magazine, novelist and critic. Janet was a miracle girl who found a lost boy and gave them a special life. Services Thursday, January 30th 12 Noon at The Riverside, 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., NYC 10065.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020