1/1
JANET SOLINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOLINGER--Janet. Janet Solinger died on October 26, 2020 at 98. After being widowed at age 35, she had a 50-year career as an arts administrator, at New York's Jewish Museum (1961-65) and NYU (1966-1972), then at the Smithsonian Institution (1972-1993), where she was widely acknowledged to have increased the size of program membership tenfold and to have set national standards for museum programming. Next she became Vice President for Public Programs at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, then the municipal museum of Washington, D.C., where she continued developing innovative programming and drawing record audiences for 14 years. Janet was a longtime member of the Cosmos Club. She was decorated for cultural work by European countries and won many other commendations, including "Washingtonian of the Year," Smithsonian Gold Medal for Exceptional Service, and Honorary Member of the American Institute of Architects. She was a glamorous, stylish, vivacious, energetic woman who left a trail of admirers as she pursued work and fun, in NY, Washington, and around the world. She leaves her daughters, Dorothy, Rickie, and Martha Solinger, three grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved