SOLINGER--Janet. Janet Solinger died on October 26, 2020 at 98. After being widowed at age 35, she had a 50-year career as an arts administrator, at New York's Jewish Museum (1961-65) and NYU (1966-1972), then at the Smithsonian Institution (1972-1993), where she was widely acknowledged to have increased the size of program membership tenfold and to have set national standards for museum programming. Next she became Vice President for Public Programs at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, then the municipal museum of Washington, D.C., where she continued developing innovative programming and drawing record audiences for 14 years. Janet was a longtime member of the Cosmos Club. She was decorated for cultural work by European countries and won many other commendations, including "Washingtonian of the Year," Smithsonian Gold Medal for Exceptional Service, and Honorary Member of the American Institute of Architects. She was a glamorous, stylish, vivacious, energetic woman who left a trail of admirers as she pursued work and fun, in NY, Washington, and around the world. She leaves her daughters, Dorothy, Rickie, and Martha Solinger, three grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren.





