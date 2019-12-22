Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Susan Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Susan Morrison 1948 – 2019



Janet Susan Morrison, former journalist, television news manager, political editor and campaign activist, died December 11th of Alzheimer's disease. She was 71.



Married for 40 years to longtime CBS News political editor, the late Martin Plissner, Morrison herself was a keen and pithily outspoken observer of campaign politics. From 1975 through 1996 the couple conducted the Plissner-Morrison poll, hosting illustrious and long-time Beltway movers and shakers in their home each year before the presidential primaries. Over years the list of participating political insiders grew – as did the legend of the poll.



Morrison held news division posts at the ABC and CBS television networks as well as PBS, served as president of the Washington Press Club, and taught courses on the interplay of journalism and politics through American University. She served in 1976 as field coordinator for Sen. Frank Church (D-ID) in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination; then served as communications director for the Democratic National Committee until causing partisan double takes when named Deputy Press Secretary of the 1980 Republican presidential campaign of George H.W. Bush.



Born in Natchez, Mississippi, on June 19, 1948, she attended Ball State University, and moved to New York City where she met Plissner. In all subsequent professional posts Morrison brought an indelible intensity and humor, including as the devoted mother of two daughters, and head of the vestry at All Souls Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.



She is survived by a brother, Jim, daughters Paige and Sarah, and a step-son Micah.

