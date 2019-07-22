WITT--Janet Vargo, 72 of Woodbridge, NJ passed away on July 15, 2019. A lifelong resident of Woodbridge, Janet was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church. While raising two daughters, Janet built a name for herself in New York City's intimate apparel industry. Beginning as a Buyer at May Co., she rose to VP of Merchandising & Design at Maidenform Worldwide where she helped develop some of the best-selling bras. In 1998 she became an entrepreneur, owning Dressed to the Nines Bridal in Morristown, NJ. While proud of her career, her favorite title was being "Ooma" to her four adoring grandchildren. In life, Janet's compassion was boundless; her generosity, without end; and her loyalty, unwavering. Behind her gentle spirit was an immense but graceful strength admired by those around her. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Veronica Vargo and her brother, Gerald. Janet's legacy will be carried on by her two daughters, Jerralyn and Shannon Vargo; her grandchildren, Quinn and Stephen Wysock, Lily and Isla Baker; her brother, Ernest Vargo and her twin Robert Vargo; her nieces and nephews, Tracy Bingert, Shelli Lange, Salvatore Vargo and Maria Sollitto. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, 267 Smith Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The New York Times on July 22, 2019