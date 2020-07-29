MANLEY--Janice. With great sadness, the friends and family of Janice Manley announce her passing July 22, 2020 at age 91. For over 70 years she lived in Manhattan across the street from Carnegie Hall, surrounded by the music, art, and theater she loved. Janice began her career as part of the management team for Arturo Toscanini and Leopold Stokowski. Later, together with her loving husband and partner, film producer Walter Manley, she travelled the world, producing such masterpieces as Fellini's Amarcord, Wertmuller's Seven Beauties, and Axel's Babette's Feast. Her three children, two sisters, several grandchildren, and many friends will deeply miss her.





