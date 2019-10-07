JANICE MILLER

MILLER--Janice (Jean). The family of Jean Miller, 94, born in North Plainfield, New Jersey died peacefully on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Lynn and Bruce and their respective spouses Burt and Leela, her grandchildren Jenny, Jordan, Sascha, Mathew, and Rebecca, and her nine beautiful great-grand- children. She was a wonderful mother, loving Nanny, and adoring wife to her late husband Henry. She lived a full and happy life and will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 7, 2019
