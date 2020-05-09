1941 - 2020

Janice S. Gosule of East Islip, New York, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Gosule, loving mother of Peter (Marci) & Todd (Libbie Young) Gosule, Grandmother of Jared, Jennifer, Jamie, Nicole, Shannon & Danielle Gosule, sister to Barry Eavzan and survived by many loving relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Family Service League

790 Park Avenue, Huntington NY, 11743



www.fsl-li.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store