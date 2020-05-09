Janice S. Gosule
1941 - 2020
Janice S. Gosule of East Islip, New York, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Gosule, loving mother of Peter (Marci) & Todd (Libbie Young) Gosule, Grandmother of Jared, Jennifer, Jamie, Nicole, Shannon & Danielle Gosule, sister to Barry Eavzan and survived by many loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Family Service League
790 Park Avenue, Huntington NY, 11743

www.fsl-li.org

Published in New York Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704
(631) 454-9600
