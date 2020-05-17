BROOKS--Janis S. A kind, gentle soul and beloved by her family and friends, Janis passed on Friday, May 8 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle against cancer. A woman generous of spirit, she gloried in the happiness, milestones and achievements of her friends and family. Survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry; her cherished son, Jordan, and daughter-in-law, Joanna; her adored grandchildren, Scott and Reese; her much loved sister, Leslie, and brother-in-law, Steve; her darling nephews, Eric and his fiancee, Mak, and Spencer and his partner, Alice; Larry's sister, Susan, and uncle, Hank; and many much loved cousins. Was co- director of Elmwood Day Camp, director of North Shore Day Camp and later, director of the national women's division of Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Janis is gone far too soon but will forever remain in our hearts. Our family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from the dedicated staff of Calvary Hospital in the Bronx and ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Calvary in Janis' name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store