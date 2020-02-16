Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANOS ARANYI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARANYI--Janos. 86, died peacefully in his City Island, NY home on January 22, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Born to a prominent Budapest family in 1933, he arrived in New York City in 1957 and made it his home. After earning degrees in engineering and finance at Princeton, he started his own successful Wall Street firm. Throughout his life he maintained a passion for the arts, especially of his native Hungary. His representation and collections of contemporary and classical artwork were impressive. He was the gracious host of many memorable social and charitable events in his extraordinary Gramercy Park apartment, with interesting, talented, and renowned guests in attendance. Janos lived his life on his own terms and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Theresa Llorente, nephew Andrew Mikesh and his wife Carol Schults, grandnephews John and Robert, and many friends around the globe.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020

