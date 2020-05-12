ROBERTSON--Jaquelin. The architecture firm Cooper Robertson is saddened by the death of our former colleague Jaquelin Robertson. Jaque was an influential educator and dean, leader in New York City planning, and senior partner in our firm until his retirement in 2014. He enriched our practice by setting the highest standards for design excellence and led by example. His commitment to and legacy of public service, education, and quality of the built environment endures. The partners, directors, and staff of the firm extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Anya and his family.





