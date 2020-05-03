DOCTOROW--Jarvis. 1925-2020. Jarvis Doctorow was 94 years old. He had a great long life. He was a gentleman, a veteran of World War II, a very successful businessman and a philanthropist. Dad began his education at the Crown Heights Yeshiva in Brooklyn. After high school, he saw WWII infantry service in the boot of Italy and made the Southern France Dday+2 landing. After Dad's military service, he spent two years as a reporter for the French National Radio and freelancing for the BBC. Lured back to school in 1948, Dad earned a degree at Oxford University's St. Edmund Hall. He finished his education at Harvard Business School, earning an MBA. Dad's first wife, Catherine Loumeau, a native of France, was a member of the French resistance during the war and a multifaceted artist and educator. Together they had three children, Francois, Daniele and Suzanne. Catherine passed away in 1968. Daniele passed away in 2010 and Francois in 2019. Dad married Constance Karros who had an extensive career in the mental health field. She was Deputy Executive Director of South Bronx Mental Health Council. She was an advocate for community-based services and the empowerment of the mentally ill and their families. Constance passed away in 2009. Through an astute business move Jarvis and Constance established the Jarvis & Constance Doctorow Family Foundation. JCDFF is dedicated to funding non-profit organizations devoted to mental health service and the performing, visual and literary arts with a particular focus on outreach and education. Constance's career fueled their commitment to the mental health field. Their passion for the arts grew partly from the influences of Catherine's artistic endeavors and through his children's vocations; daughter Daniele was a passionate cellist, Suzanne is a successful visual artist, and son Francois Camoin had an extraordinary career as a photographer, novelist and professor. Daniele served as the Foundation's first Executive Director until her passing in 2010. Under her guidance, the Doctorow Family Foundation steadily grew. Jarvis' daughter Suzanne is now Executive Director of JCDFF. The foundation will continue to contribute to the causes they held dear. Those who will miss him dearly are Suzanne and Robert Larson, in-laws, grandchildren, and his lifelong friends. Additionally he will be remembered by his schools and the community organizations benefitting from his generosity. Dad was an incorrigible punster, even writing his own obituary. Adieu Please be aware That I was forced to declare That I've used up my share Of days in our hot sun's glare. Though I've tried very hard Playing every single card Even losing lots of lard "My time was up." Decision of the Bard. Next the trip to the field In a box that's sealed Into an open slot, revealed To the outcome I've been dealed. This pome is my last shot Using word-play that's hot Directing you to the plot Where from now on, I'll rot. But, first stop, to a hall For a gathering that's small Of friends, one and all Telling stories, some quite tall. I hope the pies are tarty And the beer most hearty. TA TA, dear friends. It's been a party! There will be a celebration of Dad's life in the spring of next year in New YorkCity. In lieu of flowers, please make a pun and please make a contribution to the non-profit of your choice.





