SLADE--Jarvis James, age 93, passed away on July 24 in New York City. Jarvis was a true inspiration for many, with a zest for life and a passion for traveling the world and living life to its fullest. Despite a challenging childhood and the early loss of his only sibling - his brother George (a B-17 navigator killed in action over Germany in October 1944), Jarvis became a very successful investor and the beloved patriarch of his large and extended family. Mr. Slade, who was of Cuban-Basque heritage, attended The Hill School in Pennsylvania and then Yale University, with interim military service in the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. He then received his MBA from Stanford Business School and was one of the program's first graduates to go to Wall Street, first as an investment banker and then in venture capital, founding the firms New York Securities and Hampton Capital. He loved his family, his dogs Charlie Brown, Arturo, Eulalio and Bijoux, reading the news and biographies, sailing, golf and, well into his 80's, tennis and skiing. Perhaps his favorite sport was debating current events, without fail from the opposite perspective of the person with whom he was conversing. He is survived by his loving wife Pamela Ferrari Slade, his children Shelley, Georgiana and Jarvis, Jr., his sons-in-law Mark Betts and David Mellgard, his daughterin-law Tonia D'Angelo Slade, and ten grandchildren: Samantha, Hana, Mark, James, Elizabeth, George, Charlotte, David, Ana Beatriz and Sofia. He was predeceased in 2000 by his loving wife, Carlyle Lind Slade. There will be a memorial service for Mr. Slade at 3:30pm on Sunday, August 11th, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in East Hampton, NY. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, all donations in his memory be made to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, www.arfhamptons.org
Published in The New York Times on July 25, 2019