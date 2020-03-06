PEREZ DE CUELLAR--Javier. With deep sadness we mourn the loss of our dear friend of over 40 years, His Excellency Javier Perez de Cuellar. The world honored him for his extraordinary accomplishments as a diplomat; his calm wisdom in addressing seemingly-impossible challenges. Those of us who were privileged to spend time with him will always remember his genuine kindness, his humility, and his gentle smile. Javier, we love you, and you will forever be in our hearts. Lily Safra Edmond J. Safra Foundation
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 6, 2020