BERNSTEIN--Jay Martin. of Henderson, NV passed away on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at the age of 80. Jay was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He was beloved by his sisters, Dale and Bonnie children, Debbie, Scott, and Todd, his grandchildren Michelle, Alexandra, Dana, Christopher, Domenic, Max, and Drew, and nieces Sara and Emma and wife Carol.





