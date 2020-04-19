Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home 4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Whitefish Bay , WI 53211 (414)-964-3111 Send Flowers Obituary





GALST--Jay M., M.D., 69, beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with coronavirus. Dr. Galst, born in Milwaukee, WI, obtained a B.S. in chemistry from the Univ- ersity of Wisconsin (1972). He moved to New York City with his wife, Joann, for Medical School at Columbia University (1976). He was an ophthalmologist in private practice in Manhattan for many decades and recently joined Omni Eye Services to continue to see his patients. He was a clinical professor at the New York Medical College, a senior attending surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, an honorary surgeon of the New York City Police Department, and an officer in the Order of St. John. He also served as a board member of the Museum of Vision and Chairman of the Collections Committee of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. An avid coin collector, Jay was impressively knowledgeable about a broad range of numismatics, but specialized primarily in the coins of Judea and ophthalmology. He was a board member of the Cogan Ophthalmic History Society and a past president and member of the Ocular Heritage Society. Dr. Galst served as president of the NY Numismatic Club (1988-1989), board member (1991-2020), and chairman of the board (2001-2020). He was a life fellow of the American Numismatic Society, a life member, judge, and district delegate of the American Numismatic Association, a fellow of the Royal Numismatic Society (England), and president of the Bronx Coin Club (1998 - 2006). In 2014, he was awarded the Numismatic Ambassador Award in recognition for his work in promoting the study and appreciation of numismatics. Jay combined his optical and numismatic passions in his co-authored book "Ophthalmologia, Optica Et Visio in Nummis," which provided an extensive history of ophthalmic coins and medals, as well as in a number of articles appearing in numerous ophthalmological and numismatic publications. His many other hobbies included playing a round of golf at Fenway Golf club, going to a concert at the New York Philharmonic, traveling to different countries with his greatest traveling companion, his wife, Joann, and enjoying a good steak and a bottle of red wine over a dinner at the Palm with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Joann Paley Galst, son David (Sarah Dailey Galst) Paley Galst, granddaughter Juliana Dailey Galst, mother Phyllis Galst (nee Tannenbaum), sister Terri (Stephan) Frenkel, and a loving extended family, all of whom he adored. Preceded in death by his father, Julian Galst. He will be buried in Second Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. A celebration of his joyful life will be scheduled at a future date. Jay's kind and generous spirit will be remembered with great fondness by his family, friends, and patients, all of whom he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, please see: www.goodmanbensman.com for further information including memorial contributions. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

