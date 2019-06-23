HEMINWAY--Jay Johnson. 1940-2019. On June 5, Jay Heminway, of St. Helena, CA, and Watch Hill, RI, died of complications from surgery. A celebrated Napa Valley winemaker, Jay Heminway was born in New York to Jack and Jane Heminway. Jay's interest in wine was ignited after apprenticing at Chateau Lascombes, in Bordeaux, and at Sherry Lehman in New York. After a Fulbright art scholarship in Italy, Jay settled in Napa Valley in 1970 and became one of the pioneers transforming Napa into the renowned wine region it is today. Jay called his wine and Chiles Canyon vineyard, Green & Red. Soon becoming the house wine at Alice Water's Chez Panisse Restaurant, his lush Zinfandel was consistently awarded high scores by wine critics and the wine press. Throughout, Jay was known for individuality, creativity and warmth. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his daughter, Tobin, who will be taking over the reins at Green & Red, his sister, Hilary and brother, John.



