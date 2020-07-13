1944 - 2020

Jay Van Vechten,passed away Saturday, at Hospice By The Sea. He was 75 and lived in Boca Raton, FL. Van Vechten parlayed his extensive New York media and Public relations experience into what has grown into the largest free outdoor event in the country for people with disabilities--both seen and unseen. Due to a fall in 2001, Jay became disabled himself, but that never kept him from pursuing his goals and his dreams. Born September 11, 1944 in New York City, the Manhasset native studied graphic design at Carnegie Mellon University. He went on to form Van Vechten & Co. in Manhattan where he represented medical, pharmaceutical and health-care clients from around the world. An avid traveler himself, he loved organizing trips with groups of friends, spanning the globe and delighting in sharing his discoveries. They say the measure of a man is not in wealth or possessions but in how he was regarded by others. As a devoted husband, father and friend, Jay's capacity for love--the genuine, true, unconditional love--was LARGE. He loved people and everyone who knew him understood that in him they had a friend for life. In his honor, we need to take the 'lessons' he gifted us with and pay them forward. Stay connected, celebrate life, practice forgiveness and be kind to one another and to strangers. Don't be afraid to reach out, make a difference and see the positive aspects of life and the lives of those you come in contact with. He is survived by his wife Lowell, son Nicholas, grandson Alex and an enormous extended family . Namaste to our beloved and cherished 'fearless leader'.

