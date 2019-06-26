KINDER--Jay, a man whose lifelong work contributed to the skyline of New York City and many cities across the country, passed away on June 24 at the age of 72 surrounded by family in his home in Wayne, NJ. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jay is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine; his son Gabriel and his wife Fidelma, son Jeremy and his wife Landa, and daughter Leah; and his grandchildren Lily, Wilson, and Lola. Jay, a high school wrestling coach and later the founder and president of Strong Man Safety Products, truly was our "Strong Man" whose "quality, reliability and strength" inspired everyone he touched to always try harder and be better - just like the great coaches do. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Tikvah, Wayne, NJ, Thursday, June 27, 10am with Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



