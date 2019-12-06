KRIEGEL--Jay. The governors, members and staff of The Real Estate Board of New York mourn the passing of Jay Kriegel who served as Senior Advisor at Related Companies. He dedicated his life to making New York a better place through his work as chief of staff for NYC Mayor John V. Lindsay, to assisting a campaign to save the deductibility of state and local taxes in the 1980's, to his work on the development of Hudson Yards. Jay's advocacy for affordable housing, better schools, and good jobs made a positive impact on all New Yorkers and will stand the test of time. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Kathryn, his family, friends and colleagues. William C. Rudin, Chairman James Whelan, President



